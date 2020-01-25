Home Nation

Congress, NCP condemn transfer of Bhima Koregaon case probe to NIA

The NCP also alleged that the Centre's move is aimed at covering up the wrongdoings of the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Condemning the Centre's decision to hand over the probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence case to the NIA, the Maharashtra Congress on Saturday alleged that the sudden move substantiates the "conspiracy" of the BJP.

The NCP also alleged that the Centre's move is aimed at covering up the wrongdoings of the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

"Sudden taking over of Bhima Koregaon riot case by NIA after Maha Vikas Aghadi govt started reinvestigation into inquiry of Pune police, clearly substantiates conspiracy of BJP.

Why it took 2 yrs for NIA to find that case is fit under it's jurisdiction? Strongly condemn!" Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Centre transfers Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

"Why did it take NIA two years to find out that the case is fit under its jurisdiction. Strongly condemn the decision," he said.

NCP spokesperson and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik described the decision as a "cover-up" by the Centre to hide the wrongdoings of the previous BJP-led government in the state.

The case was being probed by the Pune police and the Centre's decision to hand over Koregaon Bhima probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday came a day after the police briefed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh about the status of the probe.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the case.

Violence had broken out near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.

The police had claimed that provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, led to the violence and Maoists were behind the conclave.

They later arrested several Left-leaning activists including Telugu poet Varavara Rao and activist Sudha Bharadwaj for alleged links to Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad Special Investigation Team Nawab Malik NCP
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp