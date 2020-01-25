Home Nation

Diversity should come from within: Author Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

Writer Annie Zaidi stressed on the fact that diversity should not be reduced to a token representation.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Annie Zaidi, Roanna Gonsalves, Urvashi Butalia, Sunny Singh and Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

(L-R) Annie Zaidi, Roanna Gonsalves, Urvashi Butalia, Sunny Singh and Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Photo | EPS)

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

JAIPUR: “In literature or any creative work, diversity should come from within, without deliberately thinking of including everyone,” said Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, the author of a collection of short stories, The Adivasi Will Not Dance, on the second day of Jaipur Literature Festival during a session titled Being Various: On Literary Diversity.

Writer Annie Zaidi stressed on the fact that diversity should not be reduced to a token representation. “The problem of addressing diversity comes from a particular centre of power. Specifically talking about publishing houses, everything is between Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Madras. So, for a small-town girl like me, how will my voice be represented unless I move toward these centres. Even to gain token representation, I need to be connected to the centre.” The session was sponsored by The New Indian Express Group.

Author Sunny Singh has a rather visceral reaction to the notion of diversity. “I live in the UK now and over the years have developed a hatred for the word diversity. If we are talking about things, we need to talk about equality, justice and decolonization, especially in India we think that since we got independence our work here is done.”

She goes on to highlight the irony that given the present circumstances in India it is absurd to talk about diversity. “Since we are here, what we need to concentrate on is how we can get that equality and justice. For me, writing is an act of faith and an act of resistance.”

In the end, Shekhar, who is often referred to as the Adiwasi writer, pointed out that it is time that we refer to authors as authors and not tag them as someone coming from a particular marginalised community.

“We also need to not just tell the stories of those who are marginalized but support and encourage them to tell their stories. If they don’t know how to read, teach them and if they don’t know how to write, teach them.”Jaipur Literature Festival, now in its 13th edition, will host over 250 speakers this year.

Flyers go berserk on tarmac, CISF steps in Former minister and MP Jairam Ramesh during a session titled Flood and Fury on the second day of the Jaipur Literature Festival said, “A lot of newpapers are carrying debates on NRC and many people tell me ‘we have lost all our papers during the flood, how do we prove we are Indian citizens’.The fact is that people who migrate and those subjected to floods..., are among the most affected by the exercise of NRC.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar Jaipur Literature Festival
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp