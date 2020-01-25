Non-cognisable offence against actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter for clinic ruckus

By PTI

MUMBAI: A non-cognisable offence has been registered against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba for allegedly assaulting employees of a veterinary clinic in Versova in the metropolis, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on January 16 when Heeba had gone to the clinic to get her cats sterilized and was told to wait as surgery was in progress there, an official said.

"Since she was made to wait despite having an appointment, Heeba assaulted the clinic's caretaker after an argument over the wait. The caretaker approached police after which a non-cognisable (NC) case was taken," he said.

She was charged under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Heeba has claimed that the gatekeeper did not allow her into the clinic despite having an appointment, and a woman staff abused her after she complained about the gatekeeper, police said.

CCTV footage of Heeba's altercation at the clinic went viral on social media.