Republic Day: 29 CISF personnel get police service medals

Published: 25th January 2020 08:28 PM

CISF personnel

Image of CISF personnel used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-nine CISF officials, including five from the fire wing, have been decorated with different police service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, a force spokesperson said on Saturday.

The awardees include senior Commandant Vishnu Swarup, Commandant H K Brahma and Assistant Commandant Abdus Salam.

Swarup, who joined the force in 1997, has served in all the theatres that the CISF is deployed in like coal fields, airports security, Delhi Metro and port security.

He is also credited with raising its first aviation security training institute at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

Officers awarded the distinguished service medal include Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Prakash, Assistant Commandant Harish Singh Karmyal, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender Babu.

Five officials have been decorated with the fire service medals including ASIs Rashpal Dass and Darmiyan Singh.

The about 1.66-lakh personnel strong force guards 61 civil airports of the country apart from guarding sensitive infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

It also provides security to vital business sector undertakings in the private domain.

