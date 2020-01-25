'Savarkar was first advocate of two-nation theory', says Shashi Tharoor

By ANI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday termed VD Savarkar the first advocate of the two-nation theory as he proposed the idea three years ahead of Muslim League passing the Pakistan resolution.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor said, "The first advocate of the two-nation theory was actually VD Savarkar, as head of Hindu Mahasabha, who called upon India to recognise Hindus and Muslims as two separate nations, three years before Muslim League passed the Pakistan resolution in Lahore."

Several leaders across the political spectrum have time and again stoked controversy after voicing different views on Savarkar.

BJP and Shiv Sena have pushed for the Bharat Ratna award to be accorded to Savarkar. There are, however, some political parties that are allegedly opposed to the move.

On January, 18 Congress' alliance partner in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena's leader Sanjay Raut had said that those who believe that Veer Savarkar should not be conferred with Bharat Ratna should be put in the same jail he was lodged.

"We have always been demanding respect for Veer Savarkar. Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar be put for two days in Andaman's cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. It is only then that they will realise his sacrifice and contribution to the nation," Raut told the media persons. (ANI)