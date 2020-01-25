Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, one posthumously

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Naib Subedar Sombir who laid down his life-fighting terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year was among the six soldiers awarded the Shaurya Chakra, officials said on Saturday.

Besides Sombir, Lt Col Jyoti Lama, Maj. Konjenbham Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedar Narender Singh, Naik Naresh Kumar and Karmdeo Oraon were also the recipients of the award.

Shaurya Chakra is awarded to personnel of the armed forces for displaying extraordinary gallantry.

According to Sombir's Shaurya Chakra citation, on February 24 last year he was part of an assault team of the Rashtriya Rifles which planned and executed an operation in Jammu and Kashmir eliminating three terrorists.

Maj K B Singh, Nb Sub Narender Singh , Nb Sub Sombir and Nk Naresh Kumar Rifles displayed conspicuous courage & bravery in counter terrorism operations. Awarded #ShauryaChakra pic.twitter.com/ybAuhKYa5u — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 25, 2020

Lt Col Jyoti Lama and Sep Karmdeo Oraon displayed conspicuous courage & bravery in counter terrorism operations. Awarded #ShauryaChakra pic.twitter.com/gcZxq3nNN9 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 25, 2020

While cordoning the targeted house, Sombir deployed himself and his buddy to cover the most likely escape route of terrorists.

"One of the terrorist tried to break the cordon by firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades on them, which resulted in grievous injuries to his buddy.

Seeing his buddy in danger and not caring about personal safety, Naib Subedar Sombir seized the initiative and engaged the terrorist," the citation read.

"Sombir killed the foreign terrorist later identified as Category A++ terrorist. In this process, Sombir received grievous gunshot wounds to his chest and neck. He later succumbed to his injuries," it stated.

Lt Col Jyoti Lama, another recipient of Shaurya Chakra, set up a vibrant intelligence network in Manipur.

After meticulous planning, his company was successful in apprehending 14 terrorists.

On July 23, 2019, based on a specific input regarding movement of two terrorists, his company laid an ambush in a village and eliminated them.

"On challenging the terrorists to drop their weapons and surrender, the officer drew heavy fire and with utter disregard to his personal safety, pulled his buddy to safety and exhibiting raw courage and outstanding initiative engaged the terrorist in an intense firefight and eliminated a hardcore terrorist.

The other terrorist trying to escape fired indiscriminately towards him," his citation read.

According to Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh's citation, based on inputs about movement of armed militants in a village, he put together a detailed plan.

With his "tactical guile, professionalism and proficiency" in jungle warfare, Major Singh covertly inducted his team over long distance through extremely harsh jungle terrain and inhospitable weather to establish a surveillance detachment.

On March 22, 2019, his team reported movement of armed militants who on being challenged to surrender opened indiscriminate fire on to the squad.

"The officer sensing imminent danger to his troops who were pinned down from hostile fire displayed raw courage to dash forward and bring down effective retaliatory fire onto the militants from close range. This daring act resulted in elimination of two militants," the citation read.

"For his conspicuous bravery and stout leadership in going beyond the call of duty in the face of grave and imminent danger to his men, Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh is awarded Shaurya Chakra," it stated.

Naib Subedhar Narender Singh, who with the Parachute Regiment of the Special Forces, was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for engaging and killing two armed intruders along the Line of Control.

Naik Suresh Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry got the award for gunning down "A++ terrorist" at a close range of five metres and displaying "immense courage".

Another recipient of the gallantry award Bihar Regiment Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon's citation stated that on December 2018 when he was deployed at a post on the Line of Control as a light machine gunner, his post received intense automatic fire from enemy posts.

Simultaneously terrorists fired Pika and Rocket Propelled Grenade, in an attempt to cause injuries to own troops.

Oraon observed four terrorists firing and rushing towards the post which could endanger troops holding it, his citation read.

Sounding alarm, he engaged terrorists with Light Machine Gun during which he received a bullet on his Bullet Proof Patka and fell down.

"Realising criticality of the situation, showing acute presence of mind, with utter disregard to his personal safety, he immediately rushed out of his bunker, lobbed nine grenades and engaged terrorists in close quarter battle. This gallant action resulted in elimination of two terrorists," his citation read.