UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs, 8 union ministers to participate in Ganga Yatra on Monday

Though the Ganga Yatra will be launched from two different districts in two different regions of the state, it will culminate in Kanpur on January 31.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath government has planned a five-day Ganga Yatra under Namami Gange mission from January 27 to 31. While CM Yogi will launch the yatra from Bijnor in western UP, a place where Ganga enters Uttar Pradesh, on January 27, State governor Anandi Ben Patel will launch it from Ballia in eastern UP, where Ganga leaves UP and enters Bihar, on January 28.

Moreover, eight Union ministers as well as state ministers in-charge of the districts which the Yatra will pass through, will participate in the Ganga Yatra. While CM Yogi will be accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in Bijnor, state governor will see it off in the presence of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil  Modi, State Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Though the Ganga Yatra will be launched from two different districts in two different regions of the state, it will culminate in Kanpur on January 31. The first route will be from Bijnor to Kanpur and second from Ballia to Kanpur.

Yatra launched by CM Yogi in Bijnor on January 27, will be taken forward by Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Union Minister Sanjeev Balian on January 28. On 29 January, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Brajesh Pathak and Union Minister Prahlad Patel will take the baton and pass it on to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on January 30.

Likewise, Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, State Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will lead the yatra from Ballia on Monday to be followed by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 28.

On January 29, CM Yogi, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Narendra Tomar take it forward and on January 30, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Smriti Irani will lead it.

The Ganga Yatra, under Namami Gange Mission, will conclude on January 31 in Kanpur. The programme will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

This yatra will pass through 27 districts comprising 26 parliamentary segments and 87 assembly segments, of Uttar Pradesh. Of total journey of 2550 km across the country, river Ganga covers maximum 1140 km in Uttar Pradesh.

