Uttarakhand issues alert over coronavirus, hospitals asked to create separate ward

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state health department has issued an alert over Coronavirus in the state. The virus which has no cure till date has claimed 25 lives in China. The department has issued instructions to keep tab on people who are travelling to China or coming back from the country.

Pankaj Singh, state modal officer of State Integrated Disease Surveillance Project said, "Advisory has been issued to all 13 districts and hospitals have been instructed to create a separate ward in case anyone with the infection is identified in Uttarakhand."

State health department is also instructed take into account the travel history of the person with symptoms similar to the infection of the virus.

