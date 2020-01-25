Home Nation

Uttarakhand issues alert over coronavirus, hospitals asked to create separate ward

State health department is instructed to take into account the travel history of the person with symptoms similar to the infection of the virus. 

Published: 25th January 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Coronavirus which has no cure till date has claimed 25 lives in China. (Photo | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state health department has issued an alert over Coronavirus in the state. The virus which has no cure till date has claimed 25 lives in China. The department has issued instructions to keep tab on people who are travelling to China or coming back from the country. 

Pankaj Singh, state modal officer of State Integrated Disease Surveillance Project said, "Advisory has been issued to all 13 districts and hospitals have been instructed to create a separate ward in case anyone with the infection is identified in Uttarakhand."

State health department is also instructed take into account the travel history of the person with symptoms similar to the infection of the virus. 

In year 2018, Uttarakhand high court, keeping in view health sector of the hill state, in a series of directions ordered the state government to provide the latest state of art equipments/machineries, required under the minimum standard requirements of the medical college, to accord the necessary permission for creation of the posts in the departments of nephrology, neurology, urology and heart disease within a period of one week, to complete the selection process of 138 assistant professors within a period of six weeks and issue the appointment letters within a period of four weeks, to deploy  61 newly acquired ambulances within a period of four weeks, to hold interviews within a period of six weeks on emergency basis by selection committee presided over by the vice-chancellor of the HNB Medical Education University Dehradun, to complete entire procedure of e-tendering to be completed within a period of four weeks regarding contract to build trauma center within three months along with various others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Coronavirus
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp