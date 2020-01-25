We can’t always divert attention and shut voice: Kamal Nath at Davos

By Express News Service

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath expressed concern over the declining interest of the global investors in India.

“There was a time when I was the country’s commerce minister and crowds thronged Indian section here as they were curious to know about business/investment opportunities in India. But now the despair among the same global investors/business community is concerning,” Nath said in Davos.

The Congress leader added that the people in Davos were actually more curious and concerned about what is happening in India. “They are particularly concerned as India’s is world’s largest democracy. Everyone knows what is happening in India, we can’t always divert their attention and shut their voice.”