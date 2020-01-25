Women killed in tiger attack at Chandrapur

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in the north forest range under Bramhapuri forest division, forest officials said here on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening when Varsha Dharmadas Jibhkate from Tulana-Mendha village of Brahmagiri taluka of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra was out tending her field. The tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and killed her on the spot, range forest officer Poonam Bramhane said.

Varsha's family went looking for her after she didn't return home for a long time and found her dead 100 metres from the field, she added.

The tiger has been identified as N-1, the official said, adding that two teams have been constituted to look for the big cat.

The victim’s family has been provided an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 and the remaining compensation will be released on completion of formalities, Bramhane said.

The officer, however, declined possibility of the tiger having turned man-eater.

Last year a tigress was killed with the help of private hunters after she killed 13 people in Yavatmal district.