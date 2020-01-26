Home Nation

BJP, ally-ruled state governments ranked among least-performing: Survey

Among other most under-performing states, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, led by BJP and ally AIADMK, respectively, ranked below Punjab which is ruled by Congress.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP, which has been riding high on last year's Lok Sabha election victory, may have something to worry about in the states. According to the IANS-CVoter's 'State of the Nation' Republic Day survey, four of the five most under-performing state governments are ruled by the BJP and its allies.

The Goa government, led by the BJP, has been the worst-performing among all. As many as 62.8 per cent respondents from the state said that they were not at all satisfied with the performance of their government and only four per cent thought the government performance was "very much satisfactory".

Following in terms of under-performing were states of the northeast where none of the respondents were fully satisfied with their respective governments' work and only 41.2 per cent of respondents claimed the government work was "satisfactory to some extent". As many as 58.8 per cent of respondents said they were not satisfied at all with the government's work.

Among other most under-performing states, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, led by BJP and ally AIADMK, respectively, ranked below Punjab which is ruled by Congress.

While 17.1 per cent respondents were not satisfied with the Punjab government's work, 9.1 per cent in Haryana and 1 per cent of respondents in Tamil Nadu thought their state government was not good at all.

On the contrary, respondents from states like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand appreciated the performance of their state governments.

Odisha, which is led by Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal, topped the list of most well-performing states as 80 per cent of the respondents felt their government was working well.

Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by BJP, followed the list with 77.1 per cent respondents appreciating their government's performance.

Jharkhand, which recently chose the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal to lead the state, also found its government's work appreciable as 69.2 per cent respondents said they were very much satisfied by the Hemant Soren government's work.

The IANS-CVoter Republic Day survey findings were collated on the basis of data compiled over the previous 12 weeks running up to January 25. The sample size comprises of 30,240 people spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at the macro level and +/- 5 per cent at the micro-level.

