Home Nation

Country belongs to 125 crore Indians, not to one political party: Ramdev

Ramdev said that disruptive powers from outside the country would never want India to be economical, socially, politically and religiously stable.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday said that India belongs to 125 crore citizens and not to one political party or ideology.

"This country doesn't belong to a certain political party or a political ideology. It belongs to 125 crore Indians. Only with the great effort from each and every individual, we'll be able to become a superpower," Ramdev told ANI.

India on Sunday celebrated 71st Republic Day.

"Each member of the society will have to play a crucial role to fight against the negative influence affecting the country," he said.

Speaking about the protest over CAA, he said: "The protest and demonstration that are taking place in the whole country with the intention to impede the harmony of the nation by anti-national forces."

The Yoga Guru also said that disruptive powers from outside the country would never want India to be economical, socially, politically and religiously stable.

"Because of the disruptive forces our economy is also getting affected," he added.

Ramdev further said the responsible citizens should create a positive atmosphere in order to lay a prosperous economic path for the country.

"In order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'new India' with USD 5 trillion economy, one must contribute from every direction to achieve the goal," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdev CAA Anti CAA
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp