Goa Budget for 2020-21 will consider mining revenue: CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said he expected stalled mining operations to begin soon and added that revenue receipt from the sector will be considered in the state's Budget for fiscal 2020-21.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Republic Day parade here, Sawant said the state's Assembly's Business Advisory Committee will meet on January 28 during which the date to present the Budget will be decided.

The Budget session of the Goa Assembly will be held between February 3-7.

Sawant had earlier said the state was losing Rs 1,400 crore annually due to shutting of mining operations.

The mining sector in Goa came to a standstill in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh ore.