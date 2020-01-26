Home Nation

Hackers target one Indian firm over 1,500 times a week, says report

Published: 26th January 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A single organisation in India was attacked an alarming 1,565 times per week on average in the past six months, compared to 474 attacks per organisation globally, says a new report.

According to researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Research, 93 per cent of malicious files in India were delivered via the web, compared to 35 per cent of malicious files globally.

The most common vulnerability exploit type in India is information disclosure, impacting 64 per cent of the organisations and the top malware in India is "XMRig" that impacts 17 per cent of firms, said Check Point's '2020 Cyber Security' report.

"2019 presented a complex threat landscape where nation-states, cybercrime organisations and private contractors accelerated the cyber arms race, elevating each other's capabilities at an alarming pace, and this will continue into 2020," said Lotem Finkelsteen, Threat Intelligence Group Manager, Check Point Software Technologies.

It is pertinent to note that crypto miners still dominate malware landscape.

Even though cryptomining declined during 2019, linked to cryptocurrencies' fall in value and the closure of the Coinhive operation in March, 38 per cent of companies globally were impacted by crypto-miners in 2019, up from 37 per cent in 2018.

This is because the use of crypto-miners remains a low-risk, high-reward activity for criminals.

"Detecting and automatically blocking the attack at an early stage can prevent damage. Check Point's 2020 Security Report shares what organisations need to look out for, and how they can win the war against cyberattacks through key best practices," Finkelsteen added.

Twenty-eight per cent of organisations globally were hit by botnet activity, an increase of over 50 per cent compared with 2018.

Emotet was the most common bot malware used, primarily because of its versatility in enabling malware and spam distribution services. Other botnet actions such as sextortion email activity and DDoS attacks also rose sharply in 2019.

While the number of impacted organisations is relatively low, the severity of the attack is much higher -- as seen in 2019's damaging attacks against US city administrations.

Criminals are choosing their ransomware targets carefully, with the aim of extorting the maximum revenue possible.

Notably, 27 per cent of organisations worldwide were impacted by cyberattacks that involved mobile devices in 2019, down from 33 per cent in 2018.

While the mobile threat landscape is maturing, organisations are also increasingly aware of the threat and are deploying more protection on mobiles.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of enterprises use Cloud services and yet 67 per cent of security teams complain about the lack of visibility into their cloud infrastructure, security, and compliance.

The magnitude of Cloud attacks and breaches has continued to grow in 2019.

Misconfiguration of cloud resources is still the number one cause for Cloud attacks, but now we also witness an increasing number of attacks aimed directly at cloud service providers.

"Even if an organisation is equipped with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art security products, the risk of being breached cannot be completely eliminated. Beyond detection and remediation, organizations need to adopt a proactive plan to stay ahead of cybercriminals and prevent attacks," explained Finkelsteen.

