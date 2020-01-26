Home Nation

'Hope Shaheen Bagh protestors are listening': Hardeep Puri on Adnan Sami's Padma Shri win

People have been protesting against the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for more than a month, alleging it is discriminatory.

Published: 26th January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the Centre announced that singer Adnan Sami, who was born in Pakistan but later took Indian citizenship, has been awarded Padma Shri this year, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he hoped protestors at Shaheen Bagh were "listening".

"I hope Shaheen Bagh is listening. India doesn't believe in taking away citizenships," said the minister on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the talented Shri Adnan Sami on being honoured with a Padma Shri. He is one of the many who reposed faith in the constitution of India & were granted Indian citizenship," Puri, who also handles the Union housing ministry, added.

The government has assured the law does not take away citizenship.

TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Adnan Sami Padma Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Citizenship Act CAA
Comments(1)

  • Rajendra Dheer
    I think it is a master stroke to drive the point. He is talented Pakistani artist (now Indian citizen having acquired it after a due process) and has a mass appeal. His contribution to light music are well known. The due process took into consideration his past and bestowed him the honor of Indian citizenship. He is a muslim but not discriminated for that reason. This clearly sheds light on government's policy. The doubters must see it and understand the reasons for this recognition. The doors are open for others from those countries if they follow the due process. The CAA gives a legs up to the Hindus who have come before 2015 and were persecuted in those countries.
    9 hours ago reply
