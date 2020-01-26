Home Nation

How Belagavi hosted historic Congress Plenary 

The 39th Congress Plenary chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi in 1924 is considered one of the historic events in the pre-independence times as it gave a new fillip to the freedom struggle. 

Published: 26th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELGAUM: The 39th Congress Plenary chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi in 1924 is considered one of the historic events in the pre-independence times as it gave a new fillip to the freedom struggle. 
As the year marks the 96th anniversary of the plenary, a tableau featuring the event is set to be the cynosure of all eyes at the mega Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi today.

Belagavi played an instrumental role in uniting the people in the southern part of the country for the freedom movement. What added significance to the historic session in the city was the presence of stalwarts like Sarojini Naidu, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru, Saifuddin Kichulu, Anne Besant and Shaukat Ali. 

Many of the greatest freedom fighters from across the country figured in the only session of the Congress chaired by Gandhiji in India’s pre-independence history. Businessman and journalist Subhash Kulkarni recalls his freedom fighter father R H Kulkarni’s words about the session and the massive preparations made for it.  “A large number of freedom fighters from Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Ankola, Bengaluru and Mysuru wanted the Congress to hold the plenary session in their respective areas, but Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, a noted freedom fighter, convinced Gandhiji about the significance of having it in Belagavi,’’ says Kulkarni.

Deshpande proposed Belagavi for the 39th Congress Plenary at the previous session of the organisation held at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh merely a year earlier and got the green signal for it. 
When the preparations for Belagavi session began, Deshpande raised Rs 30,000, a huge sum then, from the Marwari community which ran garment business in Shahpur locality of the city. The local freedom fighters rallied behind Deshpande to ensure that the session was held in a grand way.

A team of freedom fighters from Belagavi had a serious task in hand to ensure the supply of drinking water to a mammoth gathering of 70,000 people at a time when the region was reeling under a water crisis. They decided to dig a huge well exclusively to provide water to the delegates. When the well was ready ahead of the session, it was named as Pampasarovara, which came to be known decades later as the Congress Well. When all preparations were made for the session, the local freedom fighters decided to name the venue as ‘Vijayanagara’ in memory of the great empire.

As soon as Gandhiji arrived at the railway station for the session, he was accorded a grand welcome and a procession was taken out from there to the venue located 1 km away. A hut was constructed for Gandhiji’s stay during the session at a cost of Rs 300. When Gandhiji learnt about it, he objected to the money spent on it. Later, the organisers auctioned the hut for Rs 200 and deposited the amount in the Congress’ account. Incidentally, when the session was being held, the Hindalga Central Prison was jam-packed with freedom fighters. Some of locals who attended the event included Annu Guruji, Srirang Kamat, Charmu Chikkannavar, Pundlik G Katgade, Gangadharao Deshpande, Appanagouda Patil, Ananthrao, Appasaheb Patwardhan,

Arvind Yalgi, Mohan Joshi, Venkareddy Hooli and Raghavendra Mandagi.To keep the memories of historic event alive, the district administration constructed a fabulous monument, called Veerasoudha, at the venue a decade ago. Several photos of the plenary are on display inside the structure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Plenary  Belagavi
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp