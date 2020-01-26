Home Nation

India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

There were several firsts in the celebration this year, including PM Modi paying homage at the National War Memorial, display of Chinook and Apache helicopters and showcasing of the A-SAT weapons.

Published: 26th January 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind with Chief Guest President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro move to the podium to witness the 71st Republic Day Parade. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony which started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial.

This was the third time that a Brazilian president was the chief guest at the Republic Day.

There were several firsts in the celebration this year, including the prime minister paying homage at the National War Memorial, display of Chinook and Apache helicopters in the fly past and showcasing of the A-SAT weapons system.

Jammu and Kashmir, which participated in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory, had the "Back to Village'' programme for displaced Kashmiri Pandits as the theme for its tableau.

The band played the national anthem with a 21-gun salute in the background when the tricolour was being unfurled at the Rajpath before the start of a parade.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2020 parade: Goa showcases 'save the frog' campaign, J&K comes up with 'back to village'

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who attended the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to countrymen.

"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

After Republic Day parade, he waved at the cheering crowd while walked on the Rajpath.

Twenty-two tableaux were on display during the parade, of which 16 were of various states and UTs and six were of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

While Goa's tableau highlighted its biodiversity and 'save the frog', its anti-frog poaching campaign, Indian Air Force's tableau was a scaled-down model of Rafale aircraft, Tejas aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters, Akash Missiles System, and Astra Missiles against a sky blue background.

The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti showcased government's new initiative "Jal Jeevan Mission" which aims to provide a functional tap connection to every rural household by 2024.

ALSO READ | Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, two IAF pilots killed in friendly fire get Vayu Sena medals

The National Disaster Response Force's tableau showcased the cutting-edge technology used by the agency during rescue operations in flood-hit areas and Delhi's Anaj Mandi inferno last year.

The 'Dhanush' gun system, commanded by Captain Mrigank Bharadwaj, was part of the celebrations for the first time on Sunday.

The gun with a maximum range of 36.5 km has the capability of automatic gun alignment and positioning.

Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took also part in the flypast for the first time.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations.

It is a heavy lift, twin-rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.

Captain Tania Shergill, a fourth-generation Army officer, led the marching contingent of the Corps of Signals.

Keeping up with the pace of technological advancement in the 21th Century, the Corps of Signals has effectively achieved electronic and information superiority to empower the Indian Army against adversaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro Republic Day 2020 Republic Day 2020 parade republic day parade
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp