Home Nation

Left-Dalit unity wins Gujarat Central University student polls as ABVP loses all seats

Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association, Students' Federation of India and Left Democratic Students Federation bagged one seat each.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

SFI-BAPSA supporters after winning the CUG polls (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: All the five candidates fielded by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, have lost the elections to the Gujarat Central University.

Out of the five student council seats in Gujarat Central University, three were grabbed by Left-leaning student outfits and NSUI. One seat went to independent candidate. Elections were held on all five seats on Friday.

All the five candidates fielded by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad lost. Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association, Students' Federation of India and Left Democratic Students Federation bagged one seat each.

Election were held at five schools at the varsity out of the eleven, which included School of Languages, International Relations, Library Science, Environmental and Social Science

"What is interesting is that while BAPSA has been winning for three years, SFI and LDSF fielded candidates for the first time and won seats," said Sumedh, a leader.

ABVP has issued a note stating the university has violated its own norms to help Left-leaning students win in the election. They alleged that the varsity was supposed to keep classes closed on the voting day on January 22; however, the laboratory and others were functioning, preventing students from voting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad Gujarat Central University ABVP SFI CUG Left-Dalit unity student politics BAPSA
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp