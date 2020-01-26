Matter of self respect for any nation to be run by its own Constitution: RSS

By IANS

NAGPUR: As the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the ruling party BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hailed the Constitution.

Sarkaryavah Bhagyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag at Dr. Hedgewar Bhawan here -- the RSS headquarter.

"For any country it is a matter of self-respect to run according to its own Constitution and base all its activities on that constitution," said Joshi.

Earlier in a tweet, the RSS quoted Maharishi Arvind, stating, "Bharatbhoomi is our mother. We should show devotion to her with body, mind and wealth. We should serve her. For her success, we have to sacrifice and go through all kinds of suffering. We have to be determined to sacrifice everything to make her glorious."