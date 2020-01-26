Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi to move NHRC against UP cops 'brutality' against anti-CAA protestors

Published: 26th January 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:28 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon lead a delegation of party leaders to National Human Rights Commission to complain about the UP Police's "brutality" against the anti-CAA protesters.

The party has compiled the proof and other material on record to make a case against the UP Police which cracked down the agitation in the state with force, a party source said. The party has many audio and video evidence against the erring officers, said a leader

ALSO READ | Seized blankets from CAA protesters to disperse crowd: UP Police on theft accusations

Priyanka Gandhi has visited many victims and their families across the state, especially in western Uttar Pradesh which had been worst hit by violence which broke in December last year after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament.

She visited Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Lucknow to meet the victims.

The party is at the forefront in the anti-CAA protests and has supported the student agitations. Priyanka Gandhi herself sat on a dharna at India Gate in solidarity and the party had also held a symbolic protest at Rajghat.

ALSO READ | UP police reforms: Yogi govt segregates crime & investigation from law & order

A party insider said that the party wants that an inquiry should be initiated against police officials as their behaviour was against the law and ethos of policing.

Nearly two dozen people died in alleged police firing during protests in Bijnor, Meerut, Kanpur, Firozabad and other places. The BJP state government had gone tough on the protestors and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has backed the police action.

However, after later, protests - this time led by women - have broken out in Lucknow, Prayagraj and other places in the state.

