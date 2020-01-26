Rampur ulemas' give 72-hour ultimatum for release of anti-CAA protesters

By IANS

RAMPUR: Ulemas in Rampur have demanded the release of the anti-CAA protesters from jail by January 29, failing which they would decide their next course of action on January 30.

Rampur Jama Masjid committee secretary Mukarram Inayti told reporters on Saturday, "Women are gathering daily on the premises of Jama Masjid asking for the release of innocent protesters who were arrested during the anti-CAA stir on December 21, 2019, and sent to jail. We gave a memorandum to Rampur district magistrate, passed unanimously by clerics. If the people are not released from prison then protests, under the Constitution, will be carried out."

Members of the Jama Masjid committee had met Rampur district magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh in this regard on Saturday.

Later, inspector-general of police, Moradabad range, Ramit Sharma, went to Rampur and held a meeting with the local administration and police officers.

"We are in constant touch with police officers and our first priority is to release those protesters from the jail against whom no evidence was found. I think, we would be able to find a solution soon," the district magistrate said.

Women had initiated a protest against the citizenship laws inside the Jama Masijd but the district administration arrested a number of protesters, thwarting the agitation.

Meanwhile, the Rampur administration has been put on alert, following the ultimatum given by clerics.