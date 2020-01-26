Republic Day 2020: Dhanush artillery, Chinook and Apache choppers make debut at Rajpath parade

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 'Dhanush' gun system, commanded by Capt. Mrigank Bharadwaj was part of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath for the first time on Sunday.

The 155mm/45 Caliber Dhanush gun system is a towed Howitzer designed indigenously by the Ordnance Factory Board.

The gun with a maximum range of 36.5 km has the capability of automatic gun alignment and positioning.

The gun, which is equipped with an inertial navigation system and advanced gun sighting system, has been designed to meet futuristic requirements of the Army.

All eyes were on the sky as Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters on Sunday performed a fly-past in a Diamond formation.

Earlier, the 1st formation of five Mi-17 V5 choppers flew in an inverted Y formation carrying the national ensign and three service ensigns.

They showered flower petals as they approached the dais.

Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers were also displayed for the first time during the parade at Rajpath.

Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache were both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations.

It is a heavy lift, twin-rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.

It has provided the Indian armed forces a significant edge against the enemy on the battlefield.

Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra-T that is a tracked self-propelled gun and Sarvatra bridge system were also showcased.

Apart from the weapons, sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and thirteen Military bands will also be seen marching past soon.

The ceremony, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, will last for around 90 minutes.

Akash weapon system, the first indigenously developed air defence system capable of firing short-range surface to air missiles, against enemy platform was showcased here during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday.

Prior to this the Transportable Satellite Terminal (TTS), vehicles of the Signal Corps was also displayed at the parade, which is a showcase of India's military might.

The DRDO Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Weapon System was on display at Rajpath in the Republic Day parade.

With space becoming a vital dimension of any country's economic and military superiority, A-SAT (Anti-Satellite) weapons play a critical role in providing the necessary strategic deterrence.

In March last year, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) launched 'Mission Shakti', India's first A-SAT mission and demonstrated its anti-satellite technology.

A live orbiting satellite in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) was destroyed in a "Hit to Kill" mode with 10-centimetre accuracy, with the satellite and the missile approaching each other at a high speed of nearly 11 km per second.

The covert technology of 'hit to kill', developed for the first time by India for such applications, enables it to destroy an enemy satellite by directly colliding with it with pin-point accuracy.

The successful demonstration has placed India at par with the elite club of three nations -- US, Russia and China -- that possess this capability.

Among the other weapons displayed on the occasion were K-9 Vajra T that is a self-propelled gun and Sarvatra bridge system.

The parade, which began at 10:00 am with a traditional gun salute and included a flypast by MI-17 and RUDRA armed helicopters.

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial here before participating in the Republic Day celebrations.

The Indian Navy showcased its assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday.

The fore part of the Naval tableau showcased the might and firepower of Navy in all three dimensions viz surface, sub-surface and air portrayed through state-of-the-art assets.

The next part of tableau showcased the Navy's commitment to nation-building.

The indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The role of the Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assets as well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) was portrayed through murals on the sides depicting flood relief operations undertaken in Maharashtra, escort operations undertaken in the Persian Gulf and the defence of offshore energy assets.

Marching contingent of Army Air Defence debuts

The marching contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence on Sunday made its debut on Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day parade.

The marching contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence, was led by Capt Vikas Kumar Sahu of Army Air Defence Centre.

The history of the Corps of Army Air Defence dates back to 1940 when the No. 1 Technical Training Battery was raised. By 1943 as many as 33 Anti-Aircraft regiments were raised and seven Anti-Aircraft brigades were deployed in India.

Four training establishments were raised in the country to cater to the training needs of anti-aircraft artillery during World War II. Post World War II, Nos. 26 and 27 Anti-Aircrafts Regiments were retained in the country.

In the following period, the number of regiments was increased and these were equipped with 3.7 inch and L/60 guns and the term Anti-Aircraft was replaced by Air Defence.

The Air Defence Artillery was carved out of the Regiment of Artillery in 1994 and was rapidly modernized. The Corps of Army Air Defence was recently awarded the Colours by the Hon'ble President of India on 28th September 2019 in recognition of the distinguished service rendered to the nation.

The Army Air Defence has been awarded four Military Cross, one Medal of the British Empire during the World War II and post-independence two Ashok Chakra, two Kirti Chakra, 20 Veer Chakra, nine Shaura Chakra and many more awards and decorations.

The Regimental Motto is 'Akashe Shatrun Jahi' which means Kill the Enemy in the Sky.

(With ANI Inputs)