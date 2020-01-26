Home Nation

Some people are dividing country in name of protest: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Stressing that today is the day of true independence, Harivansh said that the nation will move forward only when it is strong and internally secure.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh on Sunday hit out at people, who he said are "vandalising public property and talking about dividing the country" and questioned as to what kind of "azaadi" do they want.

"In the name of protest, some people are vandalising public property and also talking about dividing the country. Such kind of protests are taking place here because it is a democratic country. What kind of 'Azadi' do they want?" he said while speaking to ANI.

He asserted that we should strive to make society on the basis of non-violence.

Stressing that today is the day of true independence, Harivansh said: "Nation will move forward only when it is strong and internally secure. This is also a basic thing that for progress today, communal harmony, peace, and unity are compulsory. This is a serious issue. We should strive to make society on the basis of non-violence."

ALSO READ: Amid anti-CAA stir across India, Congress leader Chidambaram calls to raise level of protests 

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman made this statement while referring to President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks.

President Kovind had said on Saturday that the Constitution gives rights but also places the responsibility to always adhere to tenets of justice and fraternity and suggested introspecting daily on Mahatma Gandhiji's message of truth and nonviolence.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said the life and values of the Father of the Nation make it easier to follow these Constitutional ideals.

ALSO READ: Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM, asks him to read it when he gets time off from dividing nation

"Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji," he had said.

The President had said that Gandhi's ideals remain relevant in nation-building and his message of truth and nonviolence has become all the more necessary in the present times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harivansh RS Deputy Chairman  Rajya Sabha Azadi
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp