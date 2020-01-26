Violence and weapons no solution: PM Modi in 2020's first 'Mann ki Baat'

Home Nation

Insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue, said PM Modi.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year's first 'Mann ki Baat', the PM's monthly radio address, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

He said violence is not a solution.

Khelo India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that participation of players has increased due to 'Khelo India' programme and highlighted that 56 out of 80 records were broken by women.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of this year, Prime Minister Modi said: "In the third Khelo India Games, there were around 6,000 participants from different states. You will be surprised to know that 80 records were broken during this grand sports festival. I am proud that out of these 80 records, 56 were broken by our daughters. These laurels have been recorded in the name of daughters."

"Not only this. In just three years, through 'Khelo India Games', thirty-two hundred gifted children have emerged on the sporting horizon! Many of these children grew up amid dearth and poverty. The stories of the patience and determination of these children, who participated in the 'Khelo India Games' as well as their parents will inspire every Indian," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the people and the Government of Assam.

"When Khelo India Games were started, 3,500 players participated. But in three years, the number of players has increased to more than 6,000," said Modi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

