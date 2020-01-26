WATCH | Ahead of flag hoisting by CM Kamal Nath on R-Day, two Congress leaders hit each other

By PTI

INDORE: Two Congress leaders in Indore on Sunday hit each other after an altercation minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the party office to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed state general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer and senior party colleague Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other, before being separated by onlookers and police.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The fight started after state general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer reached too close to the stage and Yadav raised an objection, eyewitnesses said.

Minutes after the fight, Nath arrived and hoisted the national flag.