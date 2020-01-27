Home Nation

15 arrested in killing of seven tribals in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had expressed unhappiness over the incident.

Published: 27th January 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

RANCHI: Fifteen people have been arrested for the killing of seven members of tribal community in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrested people include Ransi Budh, husband of former village head (Mukhiya) and Sukhram Budh, the village head. Initially, three people were detained and based on information from their interrogation, 15 people were arrested.

The arrested accused were produced before the court and sent to jail.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had expressed unhappiness over the incident. He had termed the incident "unfortunate".

"I am pained over West Singhbhum district incident and no one will be allowed to take law in their hand." said Soren while addressing on Republic Day at Dumka.

Last week the police had formed seven-member SIT team to investigate the case.

On January 19, a meeting was convened by Pathhalgari supporters at Burugulikela village. James Bhud, Deputy Pramukh of Gulikela Panchayat opposed the Patthalgari supporters. He was allegedly abducted along with six people. When they did not return the family members lodged a complaint with the police suspecting their mass killing. News spread in the area that they have been killed. The dead bodies were later recovered.

Patthalgari is a tribal custom in which stone is fixed at certain places to demarcate the boundary of the village. The Patthalgari was used to protest the amendment brought by the BJP government of Raghubar Das in 2016. The stones were used to write slogans against the government. Hundreds of people were booked for supporting Patthalgari against the government. Sedition charges were also slapped and many were arrested.

Hemant Soren in its first cabinet meeting withdrew all the Patthalgari cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand tribals
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp