Ahead of EU debate on CAA, Congress accuses government of 'internationalising' issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the European Union is set to debate a batch of resolutions against India's amended citizenship law, the Congress on Monday accused the government of having internationalised the issue.

"The fact that the European Union is debating the CAA, this government has internationalised the issue of citizenship law," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

The powerful bloc of 28 nations is set to debate and vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India's new citizenship law, which it alleges marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime.

A total of six resolutions have been tabled by groups within the European Union, including the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group.

The European Union Parliament should not take any action questioning the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures, government sources have said ahead of an EU debate on a batch of resolutions against the contentious CAA.

India hopes that the "sponsors and supporters" of the resolutions will engage with the government to get a full and accurate assessment of facts before they proceed further, the sources said.