Home Nation

AMU students block highway demanding release of student held for heckling V-C on R-day

The blockade, which started on Sunday evening, continued till 2 am. However, it finally ended at 11 am following the assurance of the police administration that A Mujtaba Faraz would be released soon

Published: 27th January 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Act. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: There seems to be no end to the unrest in AMU as hundreds of students blocked the main Aligarh-Moradabad Highway overnight till Monday morning demanding the release of a student who was held for allegedly heckling Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor during his Republic Day speech on Sunday.

As per the official sources of AMU, the blockade, which started on Sunday evening, continued till 2 am. However, it finally ended at 11 am following the assurance of the police administration that the arrested student A Mujtaba Faraz would be released soon.

The AMU Vice-Chancellor was heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech soon after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests would be allowed on any issue within the ambit of the law. As the Vice-Chancellor was giving his concluding remarks, a group of students raised
slogans – V-C go back-- demanding his removal and a minor tussle ensued between two groups of students in the audience before the security staff chipped in, according to eyewitnesses.

Four students -- Tahir Azmi, Rafiuddin, Sudhir Gulati and A Mujtaba Faraz-- were whisked away by the security staff and taken to the Proctor's office. They were then handed over to police by the university authorities.

In the afternoon, a group of protesters gathered at AMU Proctor's office demanding their release. Three students were later freed by the police.

While talking to media persons, AMU Proctor, Prof Afifullah Khan, said three students were released whereas Faraz was sent to jail. Responding to the news, students in large number gathered at Purani Chungi gate of the University and blocked the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway. Consequently, the university administration had to cancel exams of the AMU Engineering College slated for Monday.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers and top university officials met senior district officials to facilitate the release of Faraz. 

The protests on AMU campus against the amended Citizenship Amendment Bill have not ebbed since mid-December. After the winter vacations of around a month, the protests have been continuing on the campus and over 1,200 students, including unidentified ones, have been booked in about a dozen-odd cases connected to different protests.

The students are reportedly enraged with the Vice-Chancellor for calling the cops on campus on December 15, 2019, when the students were protesting against police action on their counterparts in Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi. They are demanding the resignation of top University officials including the registrar and the V-C for failing to secure justice for those students who face police action during anti-CAA stir.

Security arrangements in and around the AMU campus have been further beefed up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh-Moradabad Highway AMU students
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp