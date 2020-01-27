Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur Court to hear petition against acquittal of co-accused on March 30

By ANI

JODHPUR: A Jodhpur Court will hear the government petition against the acquittal of co-accused in the blackbuck poaching case on March 30.

Justice Manoj Kumar Garg on Monday deferred the matter after the lawyer representing the co-accused Saif Ali Khan, actor Neelam, and Sonali Bendre sought more time.

Earlier, the CJM Court had acquitted the co-accused, giving them the benefit doubt against which government made an appeal.

Actor Salman Khan has already been summoned by Jodhpur court to appear before it on March 7 in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

On April 5, 2018, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. However, the court granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail.

His co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu -- besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In May last year, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued fresh notices to the five actors following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a chief judicial magistrate's court.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place.