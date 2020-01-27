Central agencies raid activist Sharjeel Imam's house in Patna, detain relatives

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A team of officials from central intelligence agencies with local police conducted a massive search cum raid on the ancestral house of activist Sharjeel Imam at Kako village on Sunday till late evening Jehanabad district, Bihar.

Though Sharjeel Imam wasn't found at his ancestral home, some of his close relatives were grilled and three of them were reportedly detained by police.

Sharejeel Imam is in the centre of controversy after a video of his speech went viral in which he is heard giving a call to split the northeast region from India.

Following this viral video, the Delhi police have booked him with charges of sedition and instigating the people for anti-national activities by giving an inflammatory speech against the CAA and the NRC.

Besides Delhi, cases against him have been lodged in UP and Assam.

Jehanabad SP Manish Kumar confirmed the raids on Imam's ancestral house to the media but denied to speak over details as the case was being handled by Delhi police and intelligence wings.

Meanwhile, sources said three detained relatives of Imam were asked only about the last visit of Imam at his home and some other things related to his temperament, association with the types of people at native village and other relevant information.