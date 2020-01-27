Home Nation

Centre asks states to plug loopholes in criminal justice system

Under the provisions governing the system, witnesses should be respectable and unbiased members of a particular locality.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has directed police heads of the states and union territories to put an end to the abuse of the criminal justice system with respect to the testimonies of 'panchas' (witnesses) in recording a 'panchnama' (testimony document).

In its directive, the ministry has said: "Police officers using the same set of witnesses in 'panchnamas', even after transfer elsewhere, should be identified."

It further said that the police heads should ensure that "no person becomes witness in 'panchnamas' more than once. This may be ensured by recording the Aadhar number of the witnesses. This should ensure genuine witnesses and remove loopholes in the system."

Under the provisions governing the system, witnesses should be respectable and unbiased members of a particular locality.

'Panchnama' is a record of what the witnesses see at the exact location of the crime. The courts rely on the 'panchnama' to check the veracity and authenticity of the action taken by police officers. In criminal cases, it is used to corroborate substantive evidence.

The 'panchanama' lists the articles which are found at a particular place and a particular time and, thus it has corroborative value. There are several kinds of 'panchnamas', such as the spot, memorandum, seizure, inquest and arrest 'panchnamas'.

The panchanama can also be found in cases under the purview of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act and the Essential Commodities Act.

This procedure has been widely misused by several police officers, where the same set of people were made witnesses in multiple cases even though they were not present at the spot.

The misuse has been was flagged by several courts and during various meetings between officials of the Law and Home Affairs Ministries.

Senior advocate Dhruva Bhagat told IANS that "as per the statutes of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, the investigating officer in any case, or FIR, is required to take testimonies of public witnesses during the time of the seizure of any illegal article which is alleged to have been in possession of any accused person."

Bhagat explained that, in general, the investigating officer fails to proceed in this manner, citing, instead, only police officers as recovery witnesses.

"If it all any public witnesses were named as witnesses to the recovery made by the investigating officer, the witness would be the same in every case as cited by the investigating officer," said the senior lawyer elaborating on the malpractices.

In a bid to curb such misuse, the Centre has now issued directives to the police to provide the proper name and other "details of such witness such as his or her Aadhar Card number, so that the practice of citing the same witness in almost every case for the purpose of recovery is eliminated and a fair and reasonable investigation is carried out by the police officer".

In the Yakub Abdul Razak Memon case, one of the grounds challenging conviction was that the seizures made were not done with proper procedure and the 'panchnamas' were not in accordance with the procedure as laid down in Section 27A of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

In this case, the Supreme Court had highlighted the importance of the 'panchnama', observing that the "Panchnama is a document having legal bearings which records evidence and findings that an officer makes at the scene of an offence/crime. However, it is not only the recordings of the scene of crime but also of anywhere else which may be related to the crime/offence and from where incriminating evidence is likely to be collected.

"The document so prepared needs to be signed by the investigating officer who prepares the same and at least by two independent and impartial witnesses called 'Panchas' as also by the concerned party," it said.

"The witnesses are required to be not only impartial but also 'respectable'. 'Respectable' here would mean a person who is not disreputed. One should also check if the witnesses are in their senses at the time of panchnama proceedings. Only majors are to be taken as witnesses as minors witness my not withstand the legal scrutiny," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Criminal justice system
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp