Congress questions Padma award to Adnan Sami

The Congress has alleged that the Indian citizens are asked to prove their citizenship while people from Pakistan are given Padma award.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress has questioned the government's decision to give Padma award to singer Adnan Sami.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted: "Why Padma Shri to Adnan Sami?"

He referred the case of army veteran Mohammad Sanaullah in Assam who was left out from the NRC. "Kargil Veteran Indian Soldier declared "foreigner" via NRC & son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot given Padma Shri - Is this New India?," questioned Shergill.

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hailed the Padma award to Adnan Sami.

Singh tweeted: "Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami, the famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri. I had also recommended his case to GOI for giving him Indian Citizenship. He was given Indian Citizenship by Modi Government."

Padma award Adnan Sami Congress
