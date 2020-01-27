Cops injured in clash with farmers during land acquisition drive for Jewar airport

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major stand-off, farmers of Rohi village in Greater Noida clashed with police personnel during a land acquisition drive on Monday for the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The protesting farmers resorted to stone pelting at police leaving a number of them, including SDM Gunja Singh, injured.

The farmers had been protesting to demand an increased amount of compensation for their land being acquired by the state authorities for the project.

As the district administration officers, accompanied by a heavy police force, reached the village, farmers pelted stones at them, shouted slogans against the government and also vandalised over half a dozen vehicles of the district and police administration during the scuffle.

The farmers became agitated when the cops tried to remove them from the site of protest. They destroyed the bus in which the police had arrived.

Recently, a team of Swiss developers had inspected the site. The state government had set up the Yamuna International Private Limited as part of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project last week.