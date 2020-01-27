Home Nation

Eight lakh Indians using extramarital dating app Gleeden

Gleeden has substantial evidence that the New Year's resolution of thousands of Indians is to commit infidelity or flirt with the prospect of doing so.

Dating App

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on an extra-marital dating app -- Gleeden, a new report said on Monday.

It was noticed that in the first week of January, when couples have resumed their work and children's winter vacations ended, traffic on the app exploded.

In November of 2019, the most number of men on Gleeden were from the following cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kochi, Noida, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, and Bhubaneswar respectively.

While for the women on Gleeden, it was: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Bhopal respectively.

A growth rate of an over 567 per cent showing the rising popularity of the extramarital dating app among individuals looking for meaningful encounters outside their wedlock, the French online dating community platform said.

This sudden surge of users on the dating app is the result of the New Year rush witnessed as a pattern among the dating app users.

The evidence comes in the form of a massive surge in thier subscriptions right after the New Year.

In the first week of January 2020, Gleeden's daily subscriptions shot up by over 300 per cent compared to the previous two weeks. Furthermore, the number of new subscriptions in the first week of January 2020 was over 250 per cent of the entire month.

The same trend was followed in January 2019, as in the first week Gleeden's daily subscriptions shot up by 295 per cent compared to the previous two weeks. Furthermore, the number of new subscriptions in the first week of January 2019 was 245 per cent of the entire month.

