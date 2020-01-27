Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals under ‘Shiv Thali’ project

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Sunday launched ‘Shiv Thali’, priced at Rs 10, for providing affordable meals to the poor.

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the guardian ministers of districts took part in the launch of the scheme which will operate initially from 50 centres across the state.

The MVA government is expected to spend Rs 6.4 crore for the pilot project that will run for three months.

The Shiv Thali will have two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and dal (lentils). It will be available for the people between 12 noon and 2 pm. Each centre will serve at least 500 thalis (plates) per day.

“Once it receives a good response, more such outlets will be started at various part of the state,” said Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

His son Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that the goal of the scheme is to provide affordable and quality food to all, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and financial status.

In Thane, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad savoured the Shiv Thali with NCP workers. Similar photos and visuals played out in Parbhani where Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik chanted ‘Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai’ before enjoying the meal with NCP activists.

The Sena had promised to make this meal available at just Rs 10 in its poll manifesto. But, the Congress and the NCP were not keen on this proposal due to the experience of a previous scheme — Zunka Bhakar — of the then Shiv Sena-BJP government in 1995. Zhunka Bhakar stalls were closed down as they were mired in controversy for submitting fake names for beneficiaries and for grabbing land at prime locations.

“While preparing the Common Minimum Programme, the Sena leadership insisted including Shiv Thali in the CMP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was of the opinion that providing food is not the primary work of the government but to improve life of the people. Once they are financially empowered, then they will easily buy two-time meals,” said a source, who oversaw the CMP.