Mumbai-Pune Expressway sees biggest drop in fatalities in last 12 years

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: As per data released by the Zero Fatality Corridor project, a joint initiative of MSRDC, Maharashtra Highway Police, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SaveLIFE Foundation, to reduce deaths on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (MPEW), the number of fatalities on MPEW have now seen an overall reduction of 43% since the project began in 2016.

The MPEW suffered 151 deaths in 2016 and 86 in 2019. The severity of crashes, which is defined as the number of deaths per hundred crashes, has also come down from 53.5% to 24.8%, said Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation.

"Under the project, several initiatives such as crash data analysis, fixing of engineering issues, smart patrolling to prevent collisions with parked vehicles, and improvements in ambulance response contributed to the reduction in fatalities, were undertaken. The success is a result of a combination of well-coordinated interventions," Tewari said.

“The partnership-based approach to road safety is the only way to save lives on roads in India. We still have some way to go to achieve zero preventable fatalities,” he added.

“Intensified patrolling and our zero-tolerance policy towards violators has shown results. Going forward, we will intensify the same. We appeal to the commuters who use the expressway to cooperate with us in this initiative and drive responsibly,” said Vinay Kargaonkar, Additional DGP (Traffic).

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway - country’s first expressway - was opened for commuters in 2002.

“We are confident that fatalities will come down to near zero by 2021,” said Vijay Nair, Vice President – Admin & CSR (AFS), Mahindra & Mahindra. The auto-major is supporting the project through its CSR funds, employee volunteers and with driver research.

“Every death on the expressway is a matter of grave concern for us. We will not rest till we get to zero preventable deaths on this crucial link between Mumbai and Pune,” said RL Mopalwar, Vice Chairman & MD of MSRDC.