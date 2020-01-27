Home Nation

Pankaja Munde sits on hunger strike over Marathwada water woes

The 11 dams in Marathwada districts were proposed to be interlinked to move water from excess to deficient ones, and distribute it through pipelines to the people.

Published: 27th January 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's sulking leader Pankaja Munde

BJP's sulking leader Pankaja Munde (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AURANGABAD: BJP's sulking leader Pankaja Munde on Monday sat on a symbolic hunger strike for what she said was to "draw the state government's attention to the water woes in Maharashtra".

However, the former minister grabbed more attention than the cause she is fighting for as a host of top party leaders visited the protest site outside the Aurangabad Divisional Commissionerate.

Flanked by her sister and MP Pritam Munde, Pankaja was joined by a host of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Union Minister of State Raosaheb Patil-Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar and ex-speaker Haribhau Bagade.

Several other seniors leaders planned to join her during her daylong hunger strike, though it was not clear whether state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil will also be present at the spot in a show of strength.

In her brief address, Pankaja said she was not there to criticise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but "draw the government's attention to the serious water crisis plaguing the parched Marathwada region".

She urged Thackeray to immediately take steps to implement the 'Marathwada Water Grid' announced by the previous Fadnavis government to resolve the water problems of the people in Marathwada.

In September 2019, before the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced, then Chief Minister Fadnavis had announced a Rs 3,122-crore project to create integrated pipe networks to permanently tackle the water shortage issue in parts of Marathwada for drinking, industrial and agriculture purposes.

The 11 dams in Marathwada districts were proposed to be interlinked to move water from excess to deficient ones, and distribute it through pipelines to the people.

Speaking at the protest venue, Fadnavis said there were fears that the MVA government will discontinue the scheme and deprive the Marathwada people of their rightful share of water. He warned that this would not be tolerated.

In response, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the project is merely under review and an appropriate decision would be taken once the exercise was over.

Taking a swipe at Munde, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that "if they had worked for five years, the situation would not have warranted the launch of an agitation now".

After suffering a rout in the October 2019 Assembly elections at the hands of her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde had kept the BJP on tenterhooks by blowing hot and cold at some leaders.

On December 12, while speaking in Beed, she had announced the January 27 agitation during the birth anniversary celebrations of her father and late Union minister Gopinath Munde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaja Munde Marathwada water woes Marathwada water Marathwada Pankaja Munde hunger strike
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp