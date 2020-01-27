Pro-CAA stir: Fresh violence in Jabalpur as Republic Day witnesses Stone pelting

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: More than a month after curfew was imposed following large-scale violence by anti-CAA protesters in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh, fresh violence in the form of stone pelting was reported on Sunday.

The incident happened when pro-CAA right-wing Hindu outfits were taking out the Tiranga Yatra to mark the Republic Day.

When the Tiranga Yatra reached the communally sensitive Anand Nagar area under Adhartal and Gohalpur police station areas, the police stopped them from going further.

“Those taking out the Tiranga Yatra were allowed to go till where they were permitted, but they started insisting to go ahead through the area where the other group has been gathering since last few days. The Tiranga Yatra people wanted to go through the barricaded area insisting that those gathered in that area, including women were hindering road traffic particularly school children and that too when school examinations are close,” said Jabalpur district collector Bharat Yadav.

While the district administration and police was talking to Tiranga Yatra group, the other group which has been protesting against CAA-NRC in Gazi Bagh (Anand Nagar) area since around a week, started raising slogans, which made the situation tense.