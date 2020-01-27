Sher-e-Kashmir dropped from state police medals

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service, removing the word "Sher-e-Kashmir’’, a reference to former chief minister and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

“It is hereby ordered that the words "Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-i-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’’ wherever appearing in the government order No.332(P) of 2001 dated 01.08.2001, as amended from time to time, shall henceforth be read as "Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service,” Principal Secretary, home department, Shaleen Kabra said in an order.

The J-K government awarded police medal for meritorious service to three police officers including former IGP Kashmir S P Pani, who is now in central deputation and SSP Koshal Kumar Sharma and SSP Suhail Munawar Mir.

Last month, the administration dropped Abdullah’’s birth anniversary from the list of the official holiday of 2020, drawing a strong reaction from the NC, the Congress and other parties.