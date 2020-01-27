Two teenagers die during Republic Day celebrations in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 71st Republic Day celebrations turned tragic after two teenagers passed away in Umaria and Agar Malwa districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Suraj Badrilal Osara, a class 8 student, fainted during an early morning rally in Susner town of Agar Malwa district. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The officials are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of Suraj's death. The Susner Janpad Panchayat cancelled the entire cultural program in the wake of the student's death.

In the second incident, 12-year-old Ayush Pandey fell unconscious while leading the parade of a group at the Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Plant Vidyut Mandal Higher Secondary school.

He was immediately rushed to the MPEB Hospital. The doctors here referred him to the government hospital in adjoining Shahdol district, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Though the actual cause of death isn't known and could be established only after the post mortem findings are out, doctors who examined and treated him first, suspected excessive cold to have caused a cardiac arrest, official sources in Umaria said.