West Bengal likely to receive rainfall on Saraswati puja

By PTI

KOLKATA: Saraswati Puja celebrations in West Bengal may get affected with the Met department forecasting on Monday rain or thundershowers at many places in South Bengal and at a few places in the sub-Himalayan districts of the state on Wednesday.

Rain may occur at some places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the northern parts of the state and at Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of the state from Tuesday, the Met said.

Many places in south Bengal and a few places in north Bengal are likely to receive rain or thundershower on Wednesday, the day on which students pay obeisance to Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of Learning.

Darjeeling was the coldest in the state on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 2.6 degrees Celsius, while the day's maximum temperature in the hill resort town was 10.6 degree Celsius, the weatherman said.

Siliguri town in north Bengal was the coldest in the plains at 6.8 degree Celsius, with neighbouring Coochbehar (7.6) and Jalpaiguri (8.3) following closely.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata stood at 12.7 degree Celsius on Monday, while the highest temperature in the city during the day was 24.6 degree Celsius, the Met said.