After historic Bodo Accord, now ‘war widows’ appeal to PM Modi for early settlement of Naga problem

Statement said over the last 72 years of “Naga political struggle” and 23 years of peace talks, the hearts of the widows had cried for final solution as they had seen enough of fighting and killings.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On a day the Centre signed a historic accord to solve the Bodo problem in Assam, “war widows” of major Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early settlement of the over seven-decade-old “Naga political problem”.

“We the Nagas in general and the widows of war, in particular, would like to let you know that we are in a positive frame of mind as we closely study the unfolding development with regard to the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks that is being guided and monitored by you. We, however, believe that our hope and aspirations will not be belied under your visionary leadership,” the NSCN-IM’s Widows’ Federation wrote in a letter to Modi.

The statement said over the last 72 years of “Naga political struggle” and 23 years of peace talks, the hearts of the widows had cried for final solution as they had seen enough of fighting and killings.

“Ever since the first Naga was shot dead in Kohima...in 1954 during the time of Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and the bloody fighting that followed, we have lost counts, but lakhs of graveyards that abound in different corners of Naga inhabited areas stand to haunt us every moment,” the statement said.

Making a reference to Modi’s statement, “The Naga problem took long to resolve because we did not understand each other”, made during the signing of historic Framework Agreement in New Delhi on August 3, 2015 with the NSCN-IM, the statement said NSCN-IM chief negotiator in peace parleys, Thuingaleng Muivah, had also acknowledged the PM’s sincerity when he said, “NSCN and Government of India had come close to understand each other under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“For your (PM’s) unfailing commitment, Indo-Naga history is in the making where your name would be recorded as a man who solved the longest revolutionary political struggle in South-East Asia,” the statement added.

Several Naga rebel groups have been in a peace mode following their signing of separate ceasefire agreements with the Centre. The peace talks concluded last year but some contentious issues are delaying the signing of the final Naga Accord. Solving the problem is very complex as any accord signed has to protect the interests of all Nagas living in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh without hurting the neighbours.

