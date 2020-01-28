Home Nation

All-party meet ahead of Budget session on January 30

PM Narendra Modi is likely to attend the January 30 meeting, which was called by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

Published: 28th January 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian Parliament building

The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Budget session of Parliament commencing on Friday, the Centre has called an all-party meeting a day before to enlist support of the political outfits for the smooth functioning of both the Houses. 

The Budget session is likely to see strong protests from the Opposition against the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to attend the January 30 meeting, which was called by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also meet leaders of all the political parties ahead of the Budget session.

As the Delhi poll campaign is running parallel to the upcoming Budget session, the BJP is likely to turn the heat on the anti-CAA protests in both the Houses.

It is gearing for a full-throttled attack against the supporters of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in amid reports that a large number of locals are anguished at the encroachment of roads by the protesters.

Given that the Union Budget will be unveiled on Saturday and the Economic Survey a day before, the government will try to push the legislative agenda in the remaining days of the first half of the session, which culminates on February 11.

The second half of the Budget session will be held between March 2 and April 3. 

The Centre is also likely to come up with a legislative Bill to constitute the Ram temple trust as mandated by the Supreme Court in its verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Union Budget
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp