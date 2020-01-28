All-party meet ahead of Budget session on January 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Budget session of Parliament commencing on Friday, the Centre has called an all-party meeting a day before to enlist support of the political outfits for the smooth functioning of both the Houses.

The Budget session is likely to see strong protests from the Opposition against the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to attend the January 30 meeting, which was called by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also meet leaders of all the political parties ahead of the Budget session.

As the Delhi poll campaign is running parallel to the upcoming Budget session, the BJP is likely to turn the heat on the anti-CAA protests in both the Houses.

It is gearing for a full-throttled attack against the supporters of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in amid reports that a large number of locals are anguished at the encroachment of roads by the protesters.

Given that the Union Budget will be unveiled on Saturday and the Economic Survey a day before, the government will try to push the legislative agenda in the remaining days of the first half of the session, which culminates on February 11.

The second half of the Budget session will be held between March 2 and April 3.

The Centre is also likely to come up with a legislative Bill to constitute the Ram temple trust as mandated by the Supreme Court in its verdict.