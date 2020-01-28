Alliance intact, SAD-BJP to fight 2022 Punjab elections together: Sukhbir Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Days after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided not to fight Assembly elections due to differences with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over CAA, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday indicated that the alliance with the BJP was in place in Punjab.

When asked whether both the SAD and the BJP will fight next assembly elections in 2022 separately, Badal said, “These reports are just in the media and I have been hearing such reports for the past twenty years. SAD-BJP will fight the elections jointly.’’

He said his party was in favour of the amended Citizenship Act but at the same time wanted Muslims to be included in the CAA.

“The SAD follows principles of Guru Sahib who always preached ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ (welfare of all) and no discrimination. Our country belongs to people of all religions,” he said.

He slammed rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and other splinter groups and accused them of trying to weaken the SAD.

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government for not sticking to its election promise of giving free smartphones on January 26, he said, “I want to tell you that this government will not give anything. It is hiding its failures on the pretext of empty coffers People of Punjab will send them packing after two years.”