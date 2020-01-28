Home Nation

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor into JDU: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the amended citizenship Act.

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that then BJP president Amit Shah had asked him to induct political strategist Prashant Kishor into the Janata Dal-United (JDU).

"Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I've to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," said Kumar, while responding to a media question on Prashant Kishor.

Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the amended citizenship Act. JDU had supported the legislation in both the Houses of Parliament.

Last month, Kishor had told ANI that it is only Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, who can tell under what circumstances the party supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

On January 24 this year, the Bihar Chief Minister had hit out at senior party leader Pavan K Varma over the letter written by him to Nitish Kumar about the alliance of the party with the BJP for the Delhi assembly elections.

When asked about the letter by media, Kumar had said: "That is not a letter. If a person is in the party, he writes a letter explaining the issue and then a reply is given to that person. Sending an e-mail without even informing and straight away going to the press doesn't make any sense to me. I don't consider that to be a letter."  

