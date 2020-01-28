Assam gets best tableau award for Republic Day parade

Home Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave away awards and prizes at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp at Delhi Cantonment.

Assam's tableau at Republic Day parade. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Assam's Republic Day tableau has been adjudged best among the tableaus from 16 states and Union Territories. The tableau of Assam was based on the theme 'Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture'.

Tableau of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were named joint second best. The tableau of Odisha displayed the famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a sixth century built temple named 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav'.

Among the six tableaus from different ministries and departments, Ministry of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) won the joint best tableau award.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti tableau had showcased the government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' which aims to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024 'Har Ghar Jal'.

In line with its motto 'Aapda Sewa Sadaiv', the tableau of NDRF showcased the force's successful and illustrious journey of humanitarian service in natural and man-made disasters.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari', bagged the special prize for showcasing different parts of the country decorated with colourful and fragrant flowers.

The Defence Minister gave away the award of best cultural performance to the children of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, B-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi.

The children displayed a colourful performance on the theme 'Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan'. The consolation prize was given to the children of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur who presented Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat.

Singh also distributed cash prizes to the winners of 'Know Your Forces' online quiz competition conducted by Ministry of Defence in coordination with MyGov.in between January 1 and January 15, in order to create a patriotic feeling among the people, especially youth.

Kartik Bhatla won the first prize and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Samulakranthikumar Reddy took the second prize with a cash prize of Rs 15,000, while the third position went to Payal Yadav who bagged a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

