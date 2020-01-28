Home Nation

Beas river in Punjab among three wetlands picked as Ramsar sites

In the age of global warming, six such sites in the state will come as good news for environmentalists.  

Published: 28th January 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A predominantly agrarian state, Punjab now boasts of having six wetlands designated as Ramsar sites. Of these six, the Beas will be the first river in the country to be included in the list.

A Ramsar Site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention — an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

In the age of global warming, six such sites in the state will come as good news for environmentalists.  

Earlier, Punjab had three wetlands designated as Ramsar sites — Harike (notified in 1990), Ropar (2002) and Kanjli (2002). Now, three more — Keshopur, Nangal and Beas River — have been added to the list.  

Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab, Kuldeep Kumar said, “Out of 37 Ramsar sites declared in India, Punjab has six. Also, of the 10 sites declared recently three are in the state. Due to the state’s rich biodiversity, so many sites have made it to this intentional list. In future, we will work on two more sites so that they can find a place too.’’

Besides Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir has four such sites and Himachal Pradesh and Kerela three each. In 2017, Beas became the first river in the country to be declared as a conservation reserve.

In 2019, the state wildlife board decided to declare the river — which spreads across 168 km with a 100-metre buffer zone on each side — as a ‘Heritage River’ and is home to the Indus dolphins, one of the most endangered mammalian species in the world.

Also in 2018 gharial, which became extinct locally for more than 40 years, was re-introduced in the river.

There are nine criteria for being accepted as a Ramsar site, including that the site should support vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species or threatened ecological communities. A wetland can also be considered for the tag if it regularly supports 1% individuals of a species or subspecies of water birds.

Nangal, which was declared as a wildlife sanctuary in 2003, and spreads over 116 hectares, attracts between 8,000 and 15,000 migratory birds every year of 134 species and 25 species of fish.

It also supports habitat for sambar and hog deer. The third to be included in the Ramsar list, Keshopur was declared a community reserve in 2007.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramsar sites Ramsar Convention Beas River
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp