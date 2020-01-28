Home Nation

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves Calcutta University​ convocation venue following students' stir

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left the premises around 1.30 pm, without attending the event.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by a section of students from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation at Nazrul Mancha here, following which he left the premises.

Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the university, said, "those that compromised culture and decorum need to be in a reflective mode".

Shortly after the governor arrived at the venue around 12.30 pm, the students, with 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters in hand, waved black flags at him and raised 'go back' slogans.

Dhankhar headed straight towards the Nazrul Mancha green room, where he met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who was on Tuesday conferred honorary D Litt (honoris causa) by the university.

ALSO READ: Coffee offer fails to thaw out strained ties between Mamata Banerjee, Jagdeep Dhankhar

Minutes before the programme started, however, another group of students took to the stage and raised slogans against the governor, this time prompting him to leave the venue around 1.30 pm.

The protesters claimed that Dhankhar was "the (BJP- led) Centre's representative, who doesn't deserve to be on the dais for CU's convocation ceremony".

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Bandhopadhyay, on her part, was seen trying to convince the students to withdraw their agitation.

She later announced that the governor had left the venue.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar later shared pictures of his rendezvous with the Nobel laureate and said, "The actions of those who created or stage managed unseemly spectacle would resonate for long in the ears of the cultured people of WB (West Bengal)".

ALSO READ: 'No point in carrying baggage of the past' - Dhankhar confident about working together with Mamata government

"The uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending the Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of the immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt (honoris causa)," he tweeted.

The governor also showered praises on Abhijit Banerjee and said he was a "man of sterling qualities and disarming grace...greatly touched by his modest approach and depth".

Last month, Dhankhar had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University, also during the convocation ceremony.

The West Bengal government, in December last year, trimmed the governor's powers as the chancellor of universities, notifying a set of new rules governing his interaction with vice-chancellors.

Under the new rule, the chancellor cannot intervene in the day-to-day affairs of universities, nor can he advise university officials directly.

All communication between the chancellor and senior university officials will also have to be routed through the state's higher education department, it mandated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Calcutta University​ Calcutta University​ convocation
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp