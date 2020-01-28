Home Nation

'Can defeat them in 10-12 days': PM Modi warns Pakistan at NCC rally

Pakistan has been fighting proxy wars against India for past many decades which claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and jawans, Modi said.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps rally 2020.

PM Narendra Modi at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps rally 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Armed Forces need just 10-12 days to defeat Pakistan in a war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said.

Speaking in the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Delhi, Modi said: "We know our neighbouring country has lost 3 wars against us. Our armed forces don't need more than 10-12 days to defeat them."

Pakistan has been fighting proxy wars against India for past many decades which claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and jawans, he further said, adding, Pakistan Prime Minister Iman Khan spoke about action but did nothing.

The past governments in India too assured action against Pakistan. But they denied permission to the armed forces when they were ready for it, the PM said. "But today there is 'yuva soch', the country is progressing with youthful thinking. So, it did surgical strikes and airstrike to teach lessons to terrorists".

India had launched a surgical strike across LoC and struck the terror launch pads there on September 29, 2016 and again on February 26, 2019 when the IAF Mirage fighters bombed Jaish-e-Muhammad training facility in Balakot in Pakistan.

Prime Minister's NCC rally is held every year on January 28 to felicitate the cadets attending the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi.

NCC has a total strength of 14 lakh which is planned to be expanded to 15 lakh by 2023.

