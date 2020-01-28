Home Nation

Congress against Hindus, playing politics over CAA, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Protests against the CAA turned violent last year, resulting in damages to public property at several places across Uttar Pradesh.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Congress is playing politics on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the national party of waging a "war" against Hindu community in the country.

"Today, Congress is playing its politics. They are now totally against Hindu. In my view, Congress and its leadership have now waged a war against the Hindu majority community in this country. They allegedly are taking funds from the PFI," Sarma told reporters here when asked about anti-CAA protests.

Responding to a question over allegations against the Popular Front of India (PFI) for sponsoring anti-CAA protests, Sarma said: "In Guwahati, PFI has actively associated themselves with movement. We have seen certain documents from the PFI office... PFI was also a part of destruction that the people of Guwahati have seen on December 10, 11, 12."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh and the PFI.

Earlier this month, the MHA had received a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the activities of PFI in the state.

UP DGP OP Singh had also said that PFI was actively involved in violent protests against the CAA. He had also added that some members of the party had been arrested in this regard. Singh also wrote a letter to the MHA seeking a ban on the PFI for its involvement in anti-CAA protests last year.

